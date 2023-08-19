Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at UBS Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. SpectralCast restated a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.72. 6,357,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,133. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after buying an additional 507,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

