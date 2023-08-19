Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$75.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGGZF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
