Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $92.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.92.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

WELL stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 352.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

