Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.40.
Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %
Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
