Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 33,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 63,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Royal Road Minerals Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 28.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Royal Road Minerals Company Profile

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Piedra Iman property located in Chinandega district of Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in the Santo Domingo porphyry project situated in San Juan Province of Argentina.

