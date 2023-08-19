RPC (NYSE:RES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get RPC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RPC

RPC Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE RES opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.79. RPC has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. RPC had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RPC will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in RPC by 84.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of RPC by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.