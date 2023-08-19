Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SBR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,533. The company has a market cap of $970.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $994,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

