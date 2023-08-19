Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $48,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,186,018 shares of company stock valued at $252,710,698. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.83. 4,267,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.13 and its 200-day moving average is $199.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

