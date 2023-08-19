SALT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,712.57 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. SALT has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $18,712.57 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018872 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,981.82 or 0.99982300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002514 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02091357 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,086.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.