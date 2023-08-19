Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.86

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 3600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Samsonite International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Samsonite International S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

