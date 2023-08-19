Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 35.53%.

Samsonite International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Samsonite International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Samsonite International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.