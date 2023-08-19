San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,042,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 772.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 139,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 123,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

