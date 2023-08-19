San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.13. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 215,750 shares changing hands.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

