Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

