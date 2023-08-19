SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Karen Singer Acquires 11,366 Shares

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 11,366 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $55,238.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 694,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,466.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Karen Singer acquired 53,174 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $261,616.08.

On Monday, August 14th, Karen Singer acquired 2,108 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,392.44.

On Thursday, August 10th, Karen Singer purchased 8,655 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $39,986.10.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Karen Singer acquired 150,000 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $721,500.00.

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

