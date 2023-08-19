Secret 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,228.54 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Secret has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $2,228.54 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00164332 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00050258 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00029103 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013927 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003924 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00246792 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,520.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

