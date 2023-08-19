Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEM. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

SEM traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.28. 380,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,744. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,010.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,379,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,370,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,089,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,286,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,019,010.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,379,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,967 shares of company stock worth $8,644,510. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,505,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,123,000 after buying an additional 230,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,708,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,924,000 after buying an additional 70,058 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

