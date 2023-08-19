Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 72.04%.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

SELB opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

