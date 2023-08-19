Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.

SELB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,512. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $173.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 87.1% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 9,136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

