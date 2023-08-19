Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 72.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.13 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $173.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 227.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,146,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 614,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 95.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,450 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $3,232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

