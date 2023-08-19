Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.54

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.54 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 79.10 ($1.00). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 79.10 ($1.00), with a volume of 2,313,484 shares trading hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,626.67.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23,333.33%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

