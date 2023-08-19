Serum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.20 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

