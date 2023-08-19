SFL (NYSE:SFL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.44 million. SFL had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

SFL Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. SFL has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

SFL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,446,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 868,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,080,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after purchasing an additional 206,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 568,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 242,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFL. TheStreet cut shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Pareto Securities cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

