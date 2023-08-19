SFL (NYSE:SFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. SFL had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SFL opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. SFL has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.81.

SFL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SFL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SFL by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Pareto Securities cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

