SFL (NYSE:SFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. SFL had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.
SFL Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE SFL opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. SFL has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.81.
SFL Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Pareto Securities cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
About SFL
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
Read More
