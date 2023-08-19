Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Director Joseph M. Jordan Sells 2,967 Shares

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Silgan Stock Performance

Silgan stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 828,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,804. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

