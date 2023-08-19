SingularityNET 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.33 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $224.50 million and $20.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17851322 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $25,028,501.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

