SingularityNET Price Hits $0.18 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $221.51 million and $23.83 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019809 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018885 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,898.93 or 1.00034240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,335,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,012,545 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17851322 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $25,028,501.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

