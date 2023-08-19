SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $155.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,928 shares of company stock worth $1,971,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $169,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

