Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,981 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $8,605,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 924,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 296,159 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5,425.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 251,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

