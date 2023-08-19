Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 1.4%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 170,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 174,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.97 price target on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.
