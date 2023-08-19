SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SM. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after buying an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after buying an additional 450,887 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

