Smart Block Chain City Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119.97 Million (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $119.97 million and approximately $66,035.23 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

