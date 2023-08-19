Smart Block Chain City Price Tops $0.0361 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $108.29 million and $30,380.26 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

