Smart Share Global (EM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Sunday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Sunday, August 20th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Share Global Price Performance

EM stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Smart Share Global has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Smart Share Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Smart Share Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.