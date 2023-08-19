Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNN

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:SNN opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after acquiring an additional 881,102 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,247,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 162,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 137,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,424,000 after buying an additional 510,617 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.