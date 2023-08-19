Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $268.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CL King began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.