Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) CEO Sells $54,555.38 in Stock

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) CEO John H. Heyman sold 5,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $54,555.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,759,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,705,489.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Snap One Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.44. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap One from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Snap One

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 51,284 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Snap One by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 949,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

