Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $203.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.03.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $147.63. 5,852,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,727. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average is $159.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,743 shares of company stock worth $112,354,939. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 103.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $2,167,000. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 18.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in Snowflake by 21.1% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

