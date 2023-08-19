Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCTL opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. Societal CDMO has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Societal CDMO by 14.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 10,126,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,092 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Societal CDMO by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 8,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Societal CDMO by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 4,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Societal CDMO by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,073,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the fourth quarter valued at $4,269,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

