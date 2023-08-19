SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $162.34 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

