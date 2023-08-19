SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Shares Up 0.1%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 1,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Company Profile

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

