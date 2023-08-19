Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells $18,625.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $18,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $166,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

