South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 249,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED opened at $55.01 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

