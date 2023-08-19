South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 231.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,546 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.25% of TrueBlue worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 181.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,013.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,013.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

TrueBlue Price Performance

TBI opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $470.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.42. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $22.56.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.11 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.78%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

