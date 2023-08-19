South Dakota Investment Council Buys 24,259 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 234.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.11% of Amedisys worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $128.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,318.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

