South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,020 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.15. 5,137,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,706,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

