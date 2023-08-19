South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmont by 53.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Shares of NEM opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

