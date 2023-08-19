South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.46 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 414.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,089 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,882,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,129 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,099,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 146.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.