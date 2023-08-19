South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,400 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $479,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,703,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens upped their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total transaction of $578,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,278,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,749 shares of company stock worth $3,847,447 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLD opened at $281.97 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $307.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

