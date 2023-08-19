South Dakota Investment Council Sells 19,700 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %
PG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $152.23. 1,259,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,140. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.26. The company has a market cap of $358.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
